Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Folding Wooden Deck Chairs - Red Orange Stripe - Pack of 2
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Folding Wooden Deck Chairs - Red Orange Stripe - Pack of 2image 2 of Harbour Housewares Folding Wooden Deck Chairs - Red Orange Stripe - Pack of 2image 3 of Harbour Housewares Folding Wooden Deck Chairs - Red Orange Stripe - Pack of 2image 4 of Harbour Housewares Folding Wooden Deck Chairs - Red Orange Stripe - Pack of 2image 5 of Harbour Housewares Folding Wooden Deck Chairs - Red Orange Stripe - Pack of 2

Harbour Housewares Folding Wooden Deck Chairs - Red Orange Stripe - Pack of 2

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£70.00

£70.00/each

Harbour Housewares Folding Wooden Deck Chairs - Red Orange Stripe - Pack of 2
Bring a taste of traditional British seaside glamour to your back garden this summer with the Folding Wooden Deck Chair collection from Harbour Housewares.The timeless design of rectangular canvas stretched over a wooden frame has remained unchanged since the deckchair's heyday of the early 20th Century - these are no relics, however, as the materials used in these loungers have been carefully sourced to ensure these chairs suitability and durability in the modern world.The wooden frame is crafted from FSC certified natural beech, ensuring maximum strength and durability, while the 100% woven polyester canvas has been given a hydrophobic coating, ensuring quick drying even after a summer downpour. The canvas can also be removed and is machine washable for hassle-free cleaning.Adjustable to 3 reclining positions using the incorporated hooks on the back legs, these deck chairs offer fantastic flexibility, guaranteeing comfort from all angles!

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here