Harbour Housewares Round Stainless Steel Kitchen Pedal Bin - 30L - White

Keep your kitchen clean and tidy with this 30L Pedal Bin from Harbour Housewares.

With its sleek stainless steel construction and crisp white finish, this trash container will provide a classic, understated accent to any interior.

The front pedal allows for easy hands-free opening, while the removable plastic inner bucket makes emptying and cleaning a doddle.