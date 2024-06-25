Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Round Stainless Steel Kitchen Pedal Bin - 30L - Brushed
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Round Stainless Steel Kitchen Pedal Bin - 30L - Brushedimage 2 of Harbour Housewares Round Stainless Steel Kitchen Pedal Bin - 30L - Brushedimage 3 of Harbour Housewares Round Stainless Steel Kitchen Pedal Bin - 30L - Brushedimage 4 of Harbour Housewares Round Stainless Steel Kitchen Pedal Bin - 30L - Brushedimage 5 of Harbour Housewares Round Stainless Steel Kitchen Pedal Bin - 30L - Brushed

Harbour Housewares Round Stainless Steel Kitchen Pedal Bin - 30L - Brushed

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£34.99

£34.99/each

Harbour Housewares Round Stainless Steel Kitchen Pedal Bin - 30L - Brushed
Keep your kitchen clean and tidy with this 30L Pedal Bin from Harbour Housewares.With its sleek stainless steel construction and brushed metal finish, this trash container will provide a classic, understated accent to any interior.The front pedal allows for easy hands-free opening, while the removable plastic inner bucket makes emptying and cleaning a doddle.

View all Kitchen Accessories

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here