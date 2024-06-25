Nicola Spring Soy Wax Scented Candle - 130g - Lemongrass

Breathe new life into your home with fresh, fruity, floral aromas from our range of soy wax-scented candles from Nicola Spring.

Crafted from soy wax, a natural and renewable resource, this candle will continue to fill your home with inviting and intoxicating fragrance for up to 21 hours.

Whether you're looking to create your own little slice of tropical paradise, or capture the warm and cosy feeling of a winter chalet, our Nicola Spring Home Fragrance collection has something that's certain to satisfy your senses!