Harbour Housewares Folding Canvas Camping Chair - Matt Black/Beige

A staple on any campsite, caravan park or coastline, our Harbour Housewares Canvas Camping Chair collection will have you sitting pretty no matter where your adventures might take you!

Crafted from a 19mm tubular steel frame, these chairs possess a perfect combination of lightness and durability.

The high-strength reinforced fabric seat, meanwhile, offers optimum support, combining with the twin armrests to let you soak up that summer sunshine in maximum comfort.

When the sun goes down, this chair packs neatly into its accompanying carry bag for convenient, space-saving storage - perfect for picnics, festivals and other adventures!