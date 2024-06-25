Harbour Housewares Round Velvet Footstools - Green/Black - Pack of 2

These Velvet Footstools from Harbour Housewares offer great additional seating to any lounge, bedroom or study, whilst also serving as beautifully decorative pieces to add to your interior.

Constructed from high-quality wood, these stools possess the perfect combination of lightness and stability, and their petite shape makes them ideal for tucking under a desk or vanity table, creating a convenient space-saver.

A layer of foam padding neatly encompasses the stools, ensuring lasting comfort, whilst the soft velvet covering creates the ultimate level of luxury. The metal hairpin legs, meanwhile, protect surfaces from scuffs and scratches whilst further accentuating the stool's elegant, stylish aesthetic.

Available in a choice of colour tones for both seat and legs, our Accent Furniture collection can be perfectly tailored to suit whatever your stylistic vision of home may be.