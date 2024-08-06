Hammer & Tongs Round Iron Fire Pit - 59.5cm - Black

Create the ultimate al fresco focal point and bring new light and heat to any garden, courtyard or patio with this Round Iron Fire Pit from Hammer & Tongs

Forged from iron and with a bold black powder-coated finish, this burner bowl brings classic industrial charm and character to any outdoor space, radiating heat from the crackling embers and flickering flames contained within and creating the perfect space around which for friends and family to gather.

A trio of short and sturdy legs offer long-lasting stability on uneven terrain, while a pair of welded carry handles make moving, repositioning and emptying (once thoroughly cooled!) a doddle.

As time and seasons pass, your fire pit will naturally age to a gorgeous rusty finish, further enhancing its industrial appeal.