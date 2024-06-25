Harbour Housewares Round Steel Tray Table - Matt Navy

Our Harbour Housewares Tray Tables will bring the perfect blend of style and practicality to living rooms, bedrooms and conservatories of all shapes and sizes.

The sleek steel framework offers excellent pound-for-pound strength and stability whilst keeping your table light enough to move or manoeuvre at a moment's notice.

The removable tabletop allows you to serve food and drinks with ease thanks to its raised lip that helps to prevent plates, cups and mugs from sliding off.

Perfect as a permanent fixture in any room, the legs of this table can alternatively be folded flat for easy storage should you need a little extra space.