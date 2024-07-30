Blackspur 8-Arm Bungee Cord - 80cm - Green

This 8 arm bungee cord is ideal for quick, convenient load binding making it perfect for tarps, cars, trucks, trailers, bikes & motorcycles etc.

The non-marring high strength hooks eliminate knots & the heavy duty elastic design provides constant tension & a firm hold.

Approx Size: L80cm x Ø8mm

Max Load Capacity: 10kg