Harbour Housewares Free-Standing Steel Coat Rack - Black

Keep home hallways neat and organised with this Free-Standing Steel Coat Rack from Harbour Housewares.

With its lightweight yet durable tubular steel framework, this classically styled coat stand will prove to be a sturdy storage staple for years to come

Multiple prongs at varying heights allow for easy hanging of both kids' and adults' coats and jackets, as well as hats, scarves, bags and even umbrellas!

The perfect DIY project for a laid-back Sunday afternoon, this rack is easy to assemble and comes with all fixtures and fittings provided.