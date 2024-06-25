Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Free-Standing Steel Coat Rack - White
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Free-Standing Steel Coat Rack - Whiteimage 2 of Harbour Housewares Free-Standing Steel Coat Rack - Whiteimage 3 of Harbour Housewares Free-Standing Steel Coat Rack - Whiteimage 4 of Harbour Housewares Free-Standing Steel Coat Rack - Whiteimage 5 of Harbour Housewares Free-Standing Steel Coat Rack - White

Harbour Housewares Free-Standing Steel Coat Rack - White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£14.99

£14.99/each

Harbour Housewares Free-Standing Steel Coat Rack - White
Keep home hallways neat and organised with this Free-Standing Steel Coat Rack from Harbour Housewares.With its lightweight yet durable tubular steel framework, this classically styled coat stand will prove to be a sturdy storage staple for years to comeMultiple prongs at varying heights allow for easy hanging of both kids' and adults' coats and jackets, as well as hats, scarves, bags and even umbrellas!The perfect DIY project for a laid-back Sunday afternoon, this rack is easy to assemble and comes with all fixtures and fittings provided.

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here