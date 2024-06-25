Harbour Housewares Curved Steel Coat Rack with Shoe Storage Bench - Black/Brown

Keep home hallways neat and organised with this Free-Standing Steel Coat Rack Storage Unit from Harbour Housewares

The sleek tubular steel framework lends an industrial edge to any interior, providing long-lasting performance without overwhelming the surrounding space.

A series of nine sturdy metal hooks offers ample storage options for everybody's coats and jackets, while the MDF-topped storage bench lets you keep shoes and other footwear organised and out of the way.

PLEASE NOTE: This unit should be affixed to the wall to reduce the risk of toppling. A rawlplug and screw have been provided; however, please ensure you use the appropriate fixings for the wall to which this unit will be attached.