Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Curved Steel Coat Rack with Shoe Storage Bench - Black/Brown
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Curved Steel Coat Rack with Shoe Storage Bench - Black/Brownimage 2 of Harbour Housewares Curved Steel Coat Rack with Shoe Storage Bench - Black/Brownimage 3 of Harbour Housewares Curved Steel Coat Rack with Shoe Storage Bench - Black/Brownimage 4 of Harbour Housewares Curved Steel Coat Rack with Shoe Storage Bench - Black/Brownimage 5 of Harbour Housewares Curved Steel Coat Rack with Shoe Storage Bench - Black/Brown

Harbour Housewares Curved Steel Coat Rack with Shoe Storage Bench - Black/Brown

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£35.00

£35.00/each

Harbour Housewares Curved Steel Coat Rack with Shoe Storage Bench - Black/Brown
Keep home hallways neat and organised with this Free-Standing Steel Coat Rack Storage Unit from Harbour HousewaresThe sleek tubular steel framework lends an industrial edge to any interior, providing long-lasting performance without overwhelming the surrounding space.A series of nine sturdy metal hooks offers ample storage options for everybody's coats and jackets, while the MDF-topped storage bench lets you keep shoes and other footwear organised and out of the way.PLEASE NOTE: This unit should be affixed to the wall to reduce the risk of toppling. A rawlplug and screw have been provided; however, please ensure you use the appropriate fixings for the wall to which this unit will be attached.

View all Storage & Organisation

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here