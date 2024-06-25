Harbour Housewares Floating Glass Corner Shelf - 20cm

Keep your bathroom, shower and sinkside essentials neat and tidy with this 20cm Bathroom Corner Shelf from Harbour Housewares.

Crafted from tempered glass, this shelving unit boasts exceptional long-lasting strength against both shock and impact, and changes in temperature and humidity.

The sleek chrome fixtures can be easily applied to any suitable wall surface, providing a clean contemporary finish.

The narrow profile makes this shelf an ideal storage solution in smaller washrooms and spaces, while a range of shapes and sizes allows you to effortlessly tailor our collection to suit your needs.