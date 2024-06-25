Harbour Housewares Floating Glass Corner Shelves - 30cm - Pack of 3

Keep your bathroom, shower and sinkside essentials neat and tidy with these 30cm Bathroom Corner Shelves from Harbour Housewares.

Crafted from tempered glass, these shelving units boast exceptional long-lasting strength against both shock and impact, and changes in temperature and humidity.

The sleek chrome fixtures can be easily applied to any suitable wall surface, providing a clean contemporary finish.

The narrow profile makes these shelves an ideal storage solution in smaller washrooms and spaces, while a range of shapes and sizes allows you to effortlessly tailor our collection to suit your needs.