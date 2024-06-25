Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Floating Glass Corner Shelf - 30cm
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Floating Glass Corner Shelf - 30cmimage 2 of Harbour Housewares Floating Glass Corner Shelf - 30cmimage 3 of Harbour Housewares Floating Glass Corner Shelf - 30cmimage 4 of Harbour Housewares Floating Glass Corner Shelf - 30cmimage 5 of Harbour Housewares Floating Glass Corner Shelf - 30cm

Harbour Housewares Floating Glass Corner Shelf - 30cm

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£12.00

£12.00/each

Harbour Housewares Floating Glass Corner Shelf - 30cm
Keep your bathroom, shower and sinkside essentials neat and tidy with this 30cm Bathroom Corner Shelf from Harbour Housewares.Crafted from tempered glass, this shelving unit boasts exceptional long-lasting strength against both shock and impact, and changes in temperature and humidity.The sleek chrome fixtures can be easily applied to any suitable wall surface, providing a clean contemporary finish.The narrow profile makes this shelf an ideal storage solution in smaller washrooms and spaces, while a range of shapes and sizes allows you to effortlessly tailor our collection to suit your needs.

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here