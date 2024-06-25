Harbour Housewares 2pc Reusable Plastic Bathroom Canister Set with Bamboo Lid

Keep bathroom shelves and vanity cupboards organised and tidy with this set of Bathroom Storage Canisters from Harbour Housewares.

Moulded from high-clarity plastic, these compact containers provide the perfect blend of lightness and performance, bringing all the sleekness and style of glass while eliminating the risk of shattering as a consequence of clumsy fingers.

A smooth bamboo lid adds rustic, spa-style chic - mix and match these tubs with the rest of our range of shapes and sizes and keep your cosmetics, cleaning buds and balls and other makeup and skincare-related bits and bobs contained in perfect coordination!