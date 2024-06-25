Harbour Housewares Reusable Plastic Twin Bathroom Canister with Bamboo Lid

Keep bathroom shelves and vanity cupboards organised and tidy with this Twin Bathroom Canister from Harbour Housewares.

Moulded from high-clarity plastic, this compact container provides the perfect blend of lightness and performance, bringing all the sleekness and style of glass while eliminating the risk of shattering as a consequence of clumsy fingers.

A smooth bamboo lid adds rustic, spa-style chic - mix and match this tub with the rest of our range of shapes and sizes and keep your cosmetics, cleaning buds and balls and other makeup and skincare-related bits and bobs contained in perfect coordination!