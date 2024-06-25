Marketplace.
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Reusable Plastic Stacking Bathroom Canister with Bamboo Lid
image 1 of Harbour Housewares Reusable Plastic Stacking Bathroom Canister with Bamboo Lidimage 2 of Harbour Housewares Reusable Plastic Stacking Bathroom Canister with Bamboo Lidimage 3 of Harbour Housewares Reusable Plastic Stacking Bathroom Canister with Bamboo Lidimage 4 of Harbour Housewares Reusable Plastic Stacking Bathroom Canister with Bamboo Lidimage 5 of Harbour Housewares Reusable Plastic Stacking Bathroom Canister with Bamboo Lid

Harbour Housewares Reusable Plastic Stacking Bathroom Canister with Bamboo Lid

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£9.00

£9.00/each

Harbour Housewares Reusable Plastic Stacking Bathroom Canister with Bamboo Lid
Keep bathroom shelves and vanity cupboards organised and tidy with this Stacking Bathroom Canister from Harbour Housewares.Moulded from high-clarity plastic, this compact container provides the perfect blend of lightness and performance, bringing all the sleekness and style of glass while eliminating the risk of shattering as a consequence of clumsy fingers.A smooth bamboo lid adds rustic, spa-style chic - mix and match this tub with the rest of our range of shapes and sizes and keep your cosmetics, cleaning buds and balls and other makeup and skincare-related bits and bobs contained in perfect coordination!

View all Bathroom Accessories & Towels

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here