Harbour Housewares Reusable Plastic Tall Cotton Pad Holder with Bamboo Lid

Keep bathroom shelves and vanity cupboards organised and tidy with this Tall Cotton Pad Holder from Harbour Housewares.

Moulded from high-clarity plastic, this compact container provides the perfect blend of lightness and performance, bringing all the sleekness and style of glass while eliminating the risk of shattering as a consequence of clumsy fingers.

A smooth bamboo lid adds rustic, spa-style chic - mix and match this tub with the rest of our range of shapes and sizes and keep your cosmetics, cleaning buds and balls and other makeup and skincare-related bits and bobs contained in perfect coordination!