Kingavon Touch Plastic Puck Lights - 3 LED - Silver - Pack of 3

These bright peel & stick LED touch lights can give up to 100 hours of life on just one set of batteries.

These compact yet powerful lights install in seconds just about anywhere you need light.

They can be used at home, in the car, for recreation, or just as an emergency light. Simply peel, stick & press to turn on & off.

They require 3 x AAA batteries which are not supplied. CE Approved