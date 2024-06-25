Kingavon Motion Sensor Plastic Light Bar - 8 LED - White

This light bar is manufactured from durable & lightweight ABS material with a super bright 8 LED bulb & adhesive strip making it easy to install.

The motion sensor activates the light for 25 seconds in dark conditions when motion is detected & it can detect motion from up to 3 metres away with a 120 degree detection angle.

This is ideal for use in a kitchen, closet, food storage, safe, drawers, bedroom, hallway & anywhere else you need lighting.

It requires 4 x AAA batteries which are not supplied & no wiring or plugs are needed. Approx Size: 235 x 30 x 15mm UKCA/CE