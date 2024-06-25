Kingavon Plastic Switch Light - 3W COB - White

This light switch is manufactured from durable & lightweight ABS material with a 3W COB bulb.

It comes with a manual on/off switch & the reverse side has Velcro sticky pads plus magnets.

It requires 3 x AAA batteries which are not supplied.

Approx Size: 87 x 87 x 28mm IP44 Waterproof Brightness: 120 Lumens; UKCA/CE Approved