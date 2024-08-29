Harbour Housewares Metal Garden Torches - Cylinder - Silver - Pack of 6

When you're entertaining outdoors at night, you want to set the mood and ensure safety with the right lighting. The Harbour Housewares Garden Fire Torch let you enhance the ambiance of your luau, garden party, barbecue or corporate event and light up the night in style. These garden torches run on oil or paraffin and can provide hours of illumination before they need refilling. Constructed out of durable metal for a chic, contemporary look. Just fill the chambers and light the top wicks for instant light. Screw on caps allow for easy filling. Child protective chain caps attached to the tops. Torches disassemble into 4 pieces to simplify storage. Pointed stakes are easy to insert into the ground. Light your next event in style with sleek contemporary garden torches! Order the Harbour Housewares Garden Fire Torch now.