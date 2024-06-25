Kingavon Rechargeable Plastic Torch with Work Light - 2W + 1W COB - Black

This waterproof torch is manufactured from durable ABS material with a bright 2W COB & 1W LED & non-replaceable 18,650 Li-ion 800mAh rechargeable battery plus USB cable (both supplied).

It has 4 light functions of high, low, flash & side lighting.

It is powerful whilst maintaining an effective efficiency making it perfect for many applications such as camping & hiking, DIY & maintenance, safety & security around the home plus site & personal security.

It has an approx working time of 3 hours after a full charge of 3 hours. Max Brightness: 130-150 lumens, Approx Size:47/63mm x L161mm; 500m approx range