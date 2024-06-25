Kingavon Rechargeable Aluminium Torch with Zoom - 3W + 2W COB - Black

This torch is manufactured from a durable aluminium construction with a bright 2W COB & 3W XPE LED & non-replaceable 14,500 Li-ion 400mA rechargeable battery plus USB cable (both supplied).

It has 4 light functions of high, low, flash & side lighting & comes packed in a sturdy plastic case for storage.

Max Brightness: 130-150 lumens, Approx Size: 25 x L93/120mm

500m approx range