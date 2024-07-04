Argon Tableware 18 Piece Metallic Charger Plates Set - Gold

Deck your Dining Table in luxurious style with this Gold Fine Dining Set from Argon Tableware.

With their sturdy melamine construction, every piece in this collection is perfectly suited to both home and professional catering use. A glossy metallic finish brings classic tone and texture - pair with white linens for subtle sophistication or surround with rich jewel tones for pure vintage opulence.

The Argon Tableware Fine Dining Collection is sure to satisfy whatever your vision of home may be.