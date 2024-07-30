Fax Potato 3pc Game Controller Pinata Set with Stick & Blindfold - Multi Stick

Turn any birthday, function or celebration into a bona fide fiesta with this Game Controller Pinata Set from Fax Potato!

Most commonly associated with Mexico, the concept of a container being broken to reveal treats and treasures has a long, rich history across all corners of the globe.

This Fax Potato pinata invites you to join in that proud tradition, with a vibrant game controller design guaranteed to take any occasion to the next level!

A sturdy plastic hanging loop allows for easy hanging from any suitable overhead ceiling, tree branch or awning. Simply fill with your sweets or other treats of choice, then grab the included plastic buster stick and start swinging!