Marketplace.
image 1 of Churu Variety Box: Chicken and Beef Flavours (20 x 14g)
image 1 of Churu Variety Box: Chicken and Beef Flavours (20 x 14g)image 2 of Churu Variety Box: Chicken and Beef Flavours (20 x 14g)image 3 of Churu Variety Box: Chicken and Beef Flavours (20 x 14g)image 4 of Churu Variety Box: Chicken and Beef Flavours (20 x 14g)image 5 of Churu Variety Box: Chicken and Beef Flavours (20 x 14g)

Churu Variety Box: Chicken and Beef Flavours (20 x 14g)

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Inaba Foods UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£11.38

£11.38/each

Churu Variety Box
• MADE WITH WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS YOU CAN TRUST: Every Churu Variety Box product is made with yummy high-quality ingredients including farm-raised chicken and/or naturalwild-caught tuna• KEEP YOUR FELINE HYDRATED WITHOUT ADDING CALORIES: Each delicious, creamy Churu tube contains 91% moisture and only 6 calories (a tenth of the calories of traditional dry cattreats), which makes it a healthy snack you can feel good about feeding• FREE OF THE BAD STUFF: Your feline friend is important to us, which is why we've kept things like grains, preservatives, artificial colours and carrageenan out of our cat treats, but weadded things like Taurine to help with their overall health• HAVE THEM EATING OUT OF YOUR HAND: These lickable purée meat tubes for cats were designed to be fed by hand, as an interactive way to spend time with your feline, but you can useas a wet/dry cat food topper or as a way to disguise medication• ADD SOME VARIETY TO YOUR CAT'S LIFE: Available in nineteen savoury flavours, cats of all stages (kitten to senior) will be able to find a flavour they love
Pack size: 280g

Ingredients

Chicken with Cheese Recipe, Chicken (27.9%), Tapioca (dried), Cheese (2.1%), Chicken extract, Collagen, Chicken with Beef Recipe, Chicken (28.2%), Beef (1.8%), Chicken with Cheese & Beef Recipe, Chicken (26.0%), Cheese (2.2%), Chicken with Salmon Recipe, Salmon (1.9%), Scallop extract

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing.May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing.

Additives

Does Not Contain GrainDoes Not Contain PreservativesDoes Not Contain Artificial ColoursDoes Not Contain CarrageenanContains Vitamin EContains Guar GumContains Flavourings

View all Cat Food

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here