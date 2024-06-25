Marketplace.
image 1 of RCR Crystal Melodia Shot Glasses - 80ml - Pack of 6
image 1 of RCR Crystal Melodia Shot Glasses - 80ml - Pack of 6image 2 of RCR Crystal Melodia Shot Glasses - 80ml - Pack of 6image 3 of RCR Crystal Melodia Shot Glasses - 80ml - Pack of 6image 4 of RCR Crystal Melodia Shot Glasses - 80ml - Pack of 6image 5 of RCR Crystal Melodia Shot Glasses - 80ml - Pack of 6

RCR Crystal Melodia Shot Glasses - 80ml - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£16.00

£16.00/each

RCR Crystal Melodia Shot Glasses - 80ml - Pack of 6
Serve up striking Italian style and craftsmanship to any home, bar or dining table with this set of Melodia Shot Glasses from RCR.Since 1967 RCR Crystal has dedicated itself to the pursuit of cutting-edge, high-performance glassware, all produced from the company's headquarters in the heart of Tuscany. The Melodia range follows in that proud tradition, adorned with a beautiful cut glass decoration that brings timeless elegance and sophistication to any surrounding.Each piece in this collection has been crafted from RCR's special LUXION glass - an eco-friendly material that boasts exceptional clarity and shine, high resistance to shock and impact and perfect acoustics. LUXION has also been tested for over 4000 washes in professional dishwashers without even a hint of clouding, so you can be confident that these glasses will stand as a sparkling centrepiece in your glassware collection for years to come!This set comprises 6 Glasses with an 80ml capacity - perfect for everything from Sourz and Sambuca to B-52s, Baby Guinnesses and beyond!

View all Glassware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here