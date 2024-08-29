Bormioli Rocco Quattro Stagioni Glass Bottles with Screw Top Lid - 1L - Pack of 3

Add iconic Italian style and flair to your home hydration or organisation station with the Quattro Stagioni collection of glass storage jars & bottles from Bormioli Rocco.

Nobody does home cooking quite like the Italians and, for more than 40 years, Quattro Stagioni has stood as the undisputed symbol of home canning, both in its native country and across the continent.

This wide-reaching container range boasts a variety of shapes and styles perfectly suited to everything from pickling and preserving, to food service and presentation, to tableware displays and gifting and beyond!

This 1 Litre Bottle comes with a gold metal screw top lid, perfectly preserving freshness and flavour whilst providing a chic and timeless finish.