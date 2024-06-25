LAV Cozy Stacking Glass Coffee Cups - 270ml - Pack of 12

Serve tea, coffee and hot chocolate in striking Eastern Mediterranean style with these Cozy Coffee Glasses from LAV.

Since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware.

The Cozy collection follows in that proud tradition, with a crisp transparent design crafted to provide the perfect showcase for your favourite layered drinks or vibrant fruit infusions.

Best of all, each glass can be neatly stacked inside one another - ideal for places where storage space is at a premium!