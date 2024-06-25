RCR Crystal Melodia Liqueur Glasses - 50ml - Pack of 6

Serve up striking Italian style and craftsmanship to any home, bar or dining table with this set of Melodia Liqueur Glasses from RCR.

Since 1967 RCR Crystal has dedicated itself to the pursuit of cutting-edge, high-performance glassware, all produced from the company's headquarters in the heart of Tuscany. The Melodia range follows in that proud tradition, adorned with a beautiful cut glass decoration that brings timeless elegance and sophistication to any surrounding.

Each piece in this collection has been crafted from RCR's special LUXION glass - an eco-friendly material that boasts exceptional clarity and shine, high resistance to shock and impact and perfect acoustics. LUXION has also been tested for over 4000 washes in professional dishwashers without even a hint of clouding, so you can be confident that these glasses will stand as a sparkling centrepiece in your glassware collection for years to come!

This set comprises 6 Glasses with a 50ml capacity - perfect for whatever aperitif or digestif might take your fancy!