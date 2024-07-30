LAV Cozy Glass Cappuccino Saucers - 16.5cm - Pack of 6

Add a little Eastern Mediterranean flavour to your morning caffeine hit with these Cozy Coffee Glass Saucers from LAV.

Since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware.

The Cozy collection follows in that proud tradition, with a sleek square silhouette that brings a contemporary edge to any café or coffee table.

A central indentation helps to keep your matching Cozy Coffee Glass in place, protecting against spills and scalding from hot contents.