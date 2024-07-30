Nicola Spring 18pc Farmhouse Porcelain Dinner Set - White

Add some timeless charm to your home kitchen with the Farmhouse Crockery collection from Nicola Spring.

Perfectly encapsulating two of the hottest home décor trends du jour, these pieces combine traditional industrial functionality with vintage rustic country cottage farmhouse personality, inspiring nostalgic visions of exposed brick walls, timber beams and flagstone floors.

This dinner set comprises six each of Cereal Bowls, Dinner Plates and Side Plates, each with a sturdy porcelain construction that balances that old world aesthetic with a durability perfectly suited to the rigours of 21st Century living.

As with all Nicola Spring Crockery,every piece of this dinner set is dishwasher safe to allow easy, hassle-free clean up at the end of the day.