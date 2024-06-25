Nicola Spring 12pc Dipped Stoneware Dinner Set - Dusty Pink

Add a splash of style and colour to breakfasts, brunches, lunches and beyond with this 12-piece Dipped Stoneware Dinner Set from Nicola Spring.

Emerging from the ashes of the 2012 recession, the art of paint dipping has grown to become one of the must-have DIY and home decor trends.

Each piece in our collection pairs this bold sense of contrast and colour with a set of chic handcrafted silhouettes, creating pieces that sit perfectly within almost any decor style imaginable, from rustic country cottage to trendy boho townhouse.

The classic stoneware material is safe for the fridge, dishwasher and, most importantly, the microwave - perfect for those with a tendency to leave their lunch or cuppa a little too long!