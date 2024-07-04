Argon Tableware 18pc White Porcelain Dinner Set

This 18 Piece White Dinner Set from Argon Tableware brings classic, minimalist style to your dinner table, creating a crisp, clean dining service that your guests will love at any time of day.

Crafted from durable porcelain, this collection consists of everything you need to create the complete home dining table set up, with 6 each Dinner Plates, Side Plates and Cereal/Dessert Bowls.

Each piece in the collection has been fully-vitrified finish to protect against contamination from food items, reducing the risk of staining and ensuring their brilliant white shine will be preserved for years to come.

As with all Argon Tableware crockery, this set is fully Dishwasher Safe for an easy, hassle-free clean at the end of the night.