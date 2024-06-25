Ashley 4pc Polypropylene Ice Scoop Set - Multi

Manufactured from lightweight PP material, these double ended measuring scoops with spoons nest neatly together for compact storage on a removable ring.

They are colour coded & marked with conversions for easy identification.

Approx Scoop & Spoon Size: 1 tbs/15ml/1 cup; 1tsp/5ml/½ cup; ½ tsp/2.5ml/? cup; ¼ tsp/1.25ml/¼ cup