Argon Tableware White Enamel Tumblers - 300ml - Blue - Pack of 6

Perfectly crafted for performance both at home and out on the trail, these White Enamel Tumblers from Argon Tableware will help keep you hydrated in rugged, rustic style.

The pressed steel shell provides exceptional pound-for-pound strength and durability, while the non-stick enamel coating helps protect against rust and degradation in the face of the elements.

A 300ml capacity offers ample serving volume for a variety of beverages, from soft drinks, squash and fruit juices to bottled beers, tea, coffee and beyond.

As with the rest of our Enamel collection, we recommend washing by hand to best preserve the enamel coating.