Rink Drink Coloured Plastic Tumblers - 250ml - 6 Colours - Pack of 12

Plastic cups may be preferable when you're hosting a party or a sipping a drink outdoors where an accident is likely, but you don't want to be handing guests unsightly plastic glasses. Fortunately, Rink Drink has the perfect solution--plastic tumblers with all of the style of artisan glass.These tumblers are so easy to clean and attractive that you'll find yourselves sipping out of them every day, not just when you're entertaining.Set of 12 drinking glassesIncludes 2 of each colour: Yellow, Blue, Red, Pink, Clear & GreenPerfect for outdoor entertaining all summer longFill them with cold drinks for sipping by the pool or in the hot tubConstructed out of unbreakable plasticPlastic is dishwasher safe for simple cleaningPackaged in a box for gift givingEach glass holds 250mL (8.8 oz.)Glasses are 9cm tallSpare yourself the hassle of picking up broken glass but keep every drink you serve looking stylish. Order this set of 12 plastic drinking tumblers today.

Sold by Rinkit