Harbour Housewares 3pc Round Metal Tea Coffee Sugar Canister Set - Brushed

Add a spoonful of industrial chic to your kitchen tea or coffee station with this 3-piece Storage Canister Set from Harbour Housewares.

Lightweight yet sturdy thanks to their classic tin construction, these sleek containers offer an easy way of keeping kitchen countertops and cupboards organised, with a bold text print decoration allowing you to clearly determine the contains contained within.

The snug-fitting lid creates a near-airtight seal, helping to lock in freshness and flavour and keep your bags or beans of choice more potent for longer.

This three-piece set is available in a range of classic and contemporary colour options; choose the perfect combination to suit your style!