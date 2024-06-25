Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Home 5-Tier Cascading Stone LED Garden Water Feature for Outdoor Living Spaces, Stone Gray
image 1 of Teamson Home 5-Tier Cascading Stone LED Garden Water Feature for Outdoor Living Spaces, Stone Grayimage 2 of Teamson Home 5-Tier Cascading Stone LED Garden Water Feature for Outdoor Living Spaces, Stone Grayimage 3 of Teamson Home 5-Tier Cascading Stone LED Garden Water Feature for Outdoor Living Spaces, Stone Grayimage 4 of Teamson Home 5-Tier Cascading Stone LED Garden Water Feature for Outdoor Living Spaces, Stone Grayimage 5 of Teamson Home 5-Tier Cascading Stone LED Garden Water Feature for Outdoor Living Spaces, Stone Gray

Teamson Home 5-Tier Cascading Stone LED Garden Water Feature for Outdoor Living Spaces, Stone Gray

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£149.99

£149.99/each

Teamson Home 5-Tier Cascading Stone LED Garden Water Feature for Outdoor Living Spaces, Stone Gray
This Teamson Home 4 tier water fountain is a solar powered waterfall and will add a splash of indulgence to your garden or conservatory. The stone inspired waterfall has been designed so it can compliment all garden styles and makes a stunning centre piece or moment of stillness in a corner area of your garden.The water feature itself has four main bowls that allow the water to flow from one to the other resulting in the water cascading down the front of the waterfall effortlessly. Solar powered, this ornament takes 2-3 days to charge in sunlight, once activated you can sit back and enjoy the water cascading while the gentle lighting will add a relaxing atmosphere.Made from polyresin, this durable but charming cascading water feature will fit effortlessly into your home and your guests will marvel in its beauty and calming effect.DIMENSIONS: 43.2 x 30.5 x 68.6 (cm)
Faux rocks, water trickling down cascading bowlsCreates a calming, soothing soundWeatherproof, rust-resistant polyresin body

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here