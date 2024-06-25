Teamson Home 5-Tier Cascading Stone LED Garden Water Feature for Outdoor Living Spaces, Stone Gray

This Teamson Home 4 tier water fountain is a solar powered waterfall and will add a splash of indulgence to your garden or conservatory. The stone inspired waterfall has been designed so it can compliment all garden styles and makes a stunning centre piece or moment of stillness in a corner area of your garden.

The water feature itself has four main bowls that allow the water to flow from one to the other resulting in the water cascading down the front of the waterfall effortlessly. Solar powered, this ornament takes 2-3 days to charge in sunlight, once activated you can sit back and enjoy the water cascading while the gentle lighting will add a relaxing atmosphere.

Made from polyresin, this durable but charming cascading water feature will fit effortlessly into your home and your guests will marvel in its beauty and calming effect.

DIMENSIONS: 43.2 x 30.5 x 68.6 (cm)