Teamson Home Modern Faux Slate Waterfall Fountain with LED Lights, Black and Stone Gray

The Teamson Home straight water fountain will help to create a calming and relaxing environment in your garden with its simple sculptural waterfall feature. It is designed with LED lights for night time illumination. Powered with electricity, it keeps water flowing through the fountain with a pump. With a natural slate effect look, this beautifully made home water fountain, brings natural beauty and soothing ambiance to your space. The soothing sound of the smooth flowing water is guaranteed to create a sense of tranquility and the carefully crafted design will complement any garden décor. Made from premium materials to ensure durability and sturdiness. This elegant grey/ black water fountain is simple to set up, lights are LED and the fountain comes with an accompanying bag of pebbles for a more authentic look. Light weight, this is easy to move into your garden, into a conservatory area or indeed bathroom or hallway. DIMENSIONS: 34.0 x 22.0 x 98.0 (cm)