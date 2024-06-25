image 1 of Teamson Home Outdoor 3-Tier Solar-Powered Modern Waterfall Fountain, Gray and Black
Teamson Home Outdoor 3-Tier Solar-Powered Modern Waterfall Fountain, Gray and Black

This Teamson Home water fountain is a solar powered waterfall and will add a splash of allure to your garden or conservatory. This statuesque, Grecian inspired waterfall has been designed so that the water feature itself has two main bowls that allow the water to flow from one to the other, and into the main chamber, resulting in the water cascading down the front of the waterfall effortlessly.Solar powered, this ornament takes 2-3 days to charge in sunlight, once activated you can sit back and enjoy the water cascading while the gentle lighting will add a relaxing atmosphere.Made from polyresin, this durable but charming cascading water feature will fit effortlessly into your home and your guests will marvel in its beauty and calming effect.DIMENSIONS: 34.0 x 22.9 x 76.2 (cm)
Faux stone column, water trickling down two bowlsWeatherproof, rust-resistant polyresin bodyIncludes pump, solar panel, necessary hardware

