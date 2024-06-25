Teamson Home Modern Curved Faux Slate Waterfall Fountain with LED Lights, Black and Stone Gray

The Teamson Home curved water fountain will help to create a calming and relaxing environment in your garden with its simple sculptural water feature. It is designed with LED lights for night time illumination. Powered with electricity, it keeps water flowing through the fountain with a pump. With a Natural slate effect look, this beautifully made home water fountain, brings natural beauty and soothing ambiance to your space. The soothing sound of the smooth flowing water is guaranteed to create a sense of tranquillity and the carefully crafted design will complement any garden décor. Made from premium materials to ensure durability and sturdiness. This elegant grey/ black water fountain is simple to set up, lights are LED and comes with an accompanying pebbles for a more authentic look. DIMENSIONS: 34.0 x 22.0 x 98.0 (cm)