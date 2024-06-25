Teamson Home Decorative Outdoor Orb and Pedestal Water Fountain, Black

Teamson’s Best Selling Water Fountain in charcoal is the perfect centre piece to any garden area! Contemporary in style and colour this Zen like water feature comes complete with LED light which allows you to enjoy this product any time of the day or night. This contemporary water fountain with attractive design is perfect for outdoor garden patio or indoor decoration. Water rolls from the top and flows down the sides, creating a gentle presence with the soothing sounds of trickling water. Light weight and easy to install this water fountain is the perfect addition to any garden or indoor space. DIMENSIONS: 36.5 x 36.5 x 67.1 (cm)