Teamson Home Modern Zen Outdoor Water Fountain, Gray

Teamson Home contemporary water fountain vessel is elegant in build and has two large pebble like features which support the waterflow though the water feature itself. Our zen like water fountain is natural in colour and made from polyresin which means it will blend into any garden or conservatory decor and is easy to move so you can place anywhere. Perfect for all size outdoor or indoor spaces, this water feature comes with a LED light which allows you to enjoy anytime of the day or night. Decorative fountains are an elegant way to spruce up lawn areas or can make a unique feature piece in the home. If you are considering a garden make over, this product is the ideal accompaniment! DIMENSIONS: 46.0 x 46.0 x 62.0 (cm)