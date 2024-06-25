Teamson Home Glazed Pot Water Fountain with LED lights, Red

With the Teamson red pot shaped water fountain you can give your garden a treat this year with the vibrant and beautiful glazed vessel water fountain. Perfect for those days when you just want to sit back, relax and enjoy your garden! Not only stunning outdoors, this glazed pot water feature also looks fantastic indoors and will suit any room in your home looking for that extra special touch. Small in size and lightweight the vibrant red, Greek urn inspired water feature comes with LED light and free water pump so you can enjoy the sounds of calm at anytime of the day or night. DIMENSIONS: 39.0 x 39.0 x 43.0 (cm)