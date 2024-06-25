Teamson Home 3-Tier Cascading Outdoor Water Fountain with Planter, LED Lights, Natural

Add the gentle sound of trickling water to the ambiance of your home or office with the Teamson Home 3-Tier Cascading Outdoor Water Fountain with Planter. This decorative addition features a trio of staggered vessels, each illuminated by LED lights for a unique effect under the water. This 3.5-gallon water feature also includes a planter to add annuals or a houseplant for some colour. Made of a sturdy combination of polyresin and stone powder in a smooth, natural tone that withstands the elements. DIMENSIONS: 44 x 31.5 x 74 (cm)