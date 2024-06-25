Teamson Home 4-Tier Cascading Bowl Solar Powered Water Fountain for Outdoor Living Spaces, Terracotta

Create a relaxing oasis in your outdoor living areas with the Teamson Home 78 cm 4-Tier Solar-Powered Outdoor Water Fountain. Four textured jars are staggered on a faux brick pedestal allowing water to trickle its way down this rustic addition to your patio, deck or garden. This decorative water features includes a solar-powered pump and LED lights submerged in the water for a unique visual at night. The rugged veneer and multi-brown finish add depth to your decor. DIMENSIONS: 40 x 34 x 78 (cm)