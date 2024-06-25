image 1 of Teamson Home 4-Tier Cascading Bowl Solar Powered Water Fountain for Outdoor Living Spaces, Navy
image 1 of Teamson Home 4-Tier Cascading Bowl Solar Powered Water Fountain for Outdoor Living Spaces, Navyimage 2 of Teamson Home 4-Tier Cascading Bowl Solar Powered Water Fountain for Outdoor Living Spaces, Navyimage 3 of Teamson Home 4-Tier Cascading Bowl Solar Powered Water Fountain for Outdoor Living Spaces, Navyimage 4 of Teamson Home 4-Tier Cascading Bowl Solar Powered Water Fountain for Outdoor Living Spaces, Navyimage 5 of Teamson Home 4-Tier Cascading Bowl Solar Powered Water Fountain for Outdoor Living Spaces, Navy

Teamson Home 4-Tier Cascading Bowl Solar Powered Water Fountain for Outdoor Living Spaces, Navy

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Teamson Home 4-Tier Cascading Bowl Solar Powered Water Fountain for Outdoor Living Spaces, Navy
Bring the serenity of flowing water to your patio, garden, or deck with this captivating solar-powered Teamson Home 73 cm Outdoor 4-Tier Cascading Bowl Solar Fountain. The gleaming navy blue finish with brown distressing adds a touch of rustic charm to any outdoor living space, while its contemporary design elevates the aesthetic with a modern flair. This water feature includes a solar-powered pump and LED lights to create a unique visual as the three lower tiers are illuminated underwater.DIMENSIONS: 31.5 x 28.5 x 73 (cm)
Solar-powered 4-tier outdoor water fountainLED illumination of the water in the lower 3-TiersJars feature decorative rings for added depth

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here