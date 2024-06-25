Teamson Home 4-Tier Cascading Bowl Solar Powered Water Fountain for Outdoor Living Spaces, Navy

Bring the serenity of flowing water to your patio, garden, or deck with this captivating solar-powered Teamson Home 73 cm Outdoor 4-Tier Cascading Bowl Solar Fountain. The gleaming navy blue finish with brown distressing adds a touch of rustic charm to any outdoor living space, while its contemporary design elevates the aesthetic with a modern flair. This water feature includes a solar-powered pump and LED lights to create a unique visual as the three lower tiers are illuminated underwater. DIMENSIONS: 31.5 x 28.5 x 73 (cm)